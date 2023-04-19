On Wednesday, April 19 at 1:10 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (10-8) host the San Francisco Giants (5-11) at LoanDepot park. Trevor Rogers will get the call for the Marlins, while Alex Cobb will take the hill for the Giants.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants -110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Giants vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Rogers - MIA (1-2, 4.20 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (0-1, 3.14 ERA)

Giants vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 5-3 (62.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Giants have come away with four wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Giants have won four of 10 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Giants vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+300) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Heliot Ramos 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+310)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

