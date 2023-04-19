Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants and starter Alex Cobb on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 26 home runs.

Fueled by 48 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks ninth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored 74 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Giants rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 11.1 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

San Francisco has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

The Giants rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.289 WHIP this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will hand the ball to Cobb (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.

In three starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw 4/14/2023 Tigers L 7-5 Away Sean Manaea Joey Wentz 4/15/2023 Tigers L 7-6 Away Anthony DeSclafani Michael Lorenzen 4/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Logan Webb Jesús Luzardo 4/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Away Alex Wood Edward Cabrera 4/19/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Cobb Trevor Rogers 4/20/2023 Mets - Home Sean Manaea Kodai Senga 4/21/2023 Mets - Home Anthony DeSclafani Carlos Carrasco 4/22/2023 Mets - Home Logan Webb David Peterson 4/23/2023 Mets - Home Alex Wood Tylor Megill 4/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Alex Cobb Jordan Montgomery

