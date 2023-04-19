How to Watch the Giants vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:12 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants and starter Alex Cobb on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at LoanDepot park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 26 home runs.
- Fueled by 48 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks ninth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- San Francisco has scored 74 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Giants rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 11.1 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- San Francisco has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.
- The Giants rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.289 WHIP this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will hand the ball to Cobb (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.
- In three starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-5
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Joey Wentz
|4/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-2
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Edward Cabrera
|4/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Trevor Rogers
|4/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Kodai Senga
|4/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Carlos Carrasco
|4/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|David Peterson
|4/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Tylor Megill
|4/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Jordan Montgomery
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.