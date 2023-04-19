Giants vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Trevor Rogers takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at LoanDepot park against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants -110 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 8 runs.
Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Giants and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Giants games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win four times (40%) in those contests.
- San Francisco is 4-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 16 games with a total.
- The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-4
|3-7
|4-6
|1-5
|4-7
|1-4
