Trevor Rogers takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at LoanDepot park against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants -110 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Giants and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Giants games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win four times (40%) in those contests.

San Francisco is 4-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 16 games with a total.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 3-7 4-6 1-5 4-7 1-4

