Giants vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Wednesday's game between the Miami Marlins (10-8) and San Francisco Giants (5-11) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on April 19.
The Miami Marlins will give the ball to Trevor Rogers (1-2, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Alex Cobb (0-1, 3.14 ERA).
Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Giants' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Giants have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win four times (40%) in those contests.
- San Francisco has a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- San Francisco scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (74 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Giants have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 12
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Alex Cobb vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 14
|@ Tigers
|L 7-5
|Sean Manaea vs Joey Wentz
|April 15
|@ Tigers
|L 7-6
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 17
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|Logan Webb vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 18
|@ Marlins
|L 4-2
|Alex Wood vs Edward Cabrera
|April 19
|@ Marlins
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Trevor Rogers
|April 20
|Mets
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Kodai Senga
|April 21
|Mets
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 22
|Mets
|-
|Logan Webb vs David Peterson
|April 23
|Mets
|-
|Alex Wood vs Tylor Megill
|April 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Jordan Montgomery
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.