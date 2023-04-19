Wednesday's game between the Miami Marlins (10-8) and San Francisco Giants (5-11) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on April 19.

The Miami Marlins will give the ball to Trevor Rogers (1-2, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Alex Cobb (0-1, 3.14 ERA).

Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Giants' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Giants have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win four times (40%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (74 total, 4.6 per game).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Giants Schedule