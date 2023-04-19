The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (hitting .103 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Marlins.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Villar At The Plate

Villar has two doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .176.

Villar has recorded a hit in six of 16 games this year (37.5%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).

He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Villar has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings