The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (hitting .103 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Marlins.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar has two doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .176.
  • Villar has recorded a hit in six of 16 games this year (37.5%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
  • He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Villar has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 18 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Rogers (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
