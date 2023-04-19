David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (hitting .103 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Marlins.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar has two doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .176.
- Villar has recorded a hit in six of 16 games this year (37.5%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
- He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Villar has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 18 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Rogers (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
