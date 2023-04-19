On Wednesday, Darin Ruf (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Darin Ruf? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)

  • Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Ruf picked up at least one hit 55 times last year in 120 games played (45.8%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (9.2%).
  • He went yard in nine games a year ago (out of 120 opportunities, 7.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • Ruf drove in a run in 30 of 120 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He came around to score 39 times in 120 games (32.5%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 52
.233 AVG .166
.318 OBP .293
.397 SLG .262
17 XBH 6
7 HR 4
28 RBI 17
56/21 K/BB 49/24
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 56
35 (54.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%)
7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.1%)
23 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (28.6%)
5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%)
20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (17.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • The Marlins will send Rogers (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.