On Wednesday, Darin Ruf (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)

Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Ruf picked up at least one hit 55 times last year in 120 games played (45.8%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (9.2%).

He went yard in nine games a year ago (out of 120 opportunities, 7.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to home plate.

Ruf drove in a run in 30 of 120 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He came around to score 39 times in 120 games (32.5%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (9.2%).

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 52 .233 AVG .166 .318 OBP .293 .397 SLG .262 17 XBH 6 7 HR 4 28 RBI 17 56/21 K/BB 49/24 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 56 35 (54.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%) 7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.1%) 23 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (28.6%) 5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%) 20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (17.9%)

