Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Darin Ruf (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Rogers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)
- Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
- Ruf picked up at least one hit 55 times last year in 120 games played (45.8%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (9.2%).
- He went yard in nine games a year ago (out of 120 opportunities, 7.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Ruf drove in a run in 30 of 120 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He came around to score 39 times in 120 games (32.5%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (9.2%).
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|52
|.233
|AVG
|.166
|.318
|OBP
|.293
|.397
|SLG
|.262
|17
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|17
|56/21
|K/BB
|49/24
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|56
|35 (54.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (35.7%)
|7 (10.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (7.1%)
|23 (35.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (28.6%)
|5 (7.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.1%)
|20 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (17.9%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- The Marlins will send Rogers (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
