Brandon Crawford -- batting .143 with a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins, with Trevor Rogers on the mound, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers

Trevor Rogers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .160 with a double, two home runs and six walks.

In five of 14 games this year (35.7%), Crawford has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (21.4%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

