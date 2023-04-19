Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford -- batting .143 with a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins, with Trevor Rogers on the mound, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .160 with a double, two home runs and six walks.
- In five of 14 games this year (35.7%), Crawford has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (21.4%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- The Marlins are sending Rogers (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.20, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
