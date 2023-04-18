After going 3-for-4 in his most recent game, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Marlins.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .317 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Flores has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (33.3%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

