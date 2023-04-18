Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 in his most recent game, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Marlins.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .317 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Flores has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (33.3%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
