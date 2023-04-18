After going 3-for-4 in his most recent game, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Marlins.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .317 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Flores has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (33.3%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
  • Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.