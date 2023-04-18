Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Thairo Estrada (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.571) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 10 of 14 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Estrada has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (28.6%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Cabrera (0-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
