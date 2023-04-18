On Tuesday, Thairo Estrada (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.571) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 10 of 14 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Estrada has had an RBI in six games this season.

In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (28.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings