On Tuesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .237.
  • Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (20.0%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Cabrera (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.63 ERA in 11 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.63 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
