On Tuesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .237.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (20.0%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings