Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .237.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (20.0%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Cabrera (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.63 ERA in 11 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.63 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
