The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Lightning have +140 moneyline odds against the favored Maple Leafs (-165).

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-165) Lightning (+140) -

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have gone 39-26 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Toronto has a 27-15 record (winning 64.3% of its games).

The Maple Leafs have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won six (37.5%).

Tampa Bay has been at least a +140 moneyline underdog five times this season, and lost each of those games.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 280 (8th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 71 (3rd) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (16th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

Toronto hit the over once in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are putting up 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Maple Leafs net the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.

On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 220 goals to rank seventh.

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +58.

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice in its past 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are averaging 9.0 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) are the eighth-most in the league.

The Lightning have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +28.

