The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.490) this season, fueled by eight hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Wade has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings