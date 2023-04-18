LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.490) this season, fueled by eight hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Wade has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Cabrera (0-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
