On Tuesday, Joey Bart (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart is hitting .400 with a double.

Bart will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 during his last games.

In 83.3% of his six games this season, Bart has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.

Bart has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

