On Tuesday, Joey Bart (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart is hitting .400 with a double.
  • Bart will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 during his last games.
  • In 83.3% of his six games this season, Bart has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
  • Bart has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
  • Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.63, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .214 batting average against him.
