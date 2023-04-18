Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Joey Bart (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart is hitting .400 with a double.
- Bart will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 during his last games.
- In 83.3% of his six games this season, Bart has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
- Bart has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.63, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .214 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.