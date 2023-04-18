J.D. Davis -- hitting .343 with a double, three home runs, two walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 14 hits, batting .311 this season with five extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Davis has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 14), and 8% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In six of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings