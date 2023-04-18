J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.D. Davis -- hitting .343 with a double, three home runs, two walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 14 hits, batting .311 this season with five extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Davis has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 14), and 8% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In six of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Cabrera (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.63 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing batters.
