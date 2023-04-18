Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, April 18 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights have -150 odds on the moneyline against the Jets (+130).

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-150) Jets (+130) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights are 34-20 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Vegas has a 22-11 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vegas hit the over three times.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

On defense, the Golden Knights have allowed 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.

