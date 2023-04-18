Golden Knights vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, April 18 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights have -150 odds on the moneyline against the Jets (+130).
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-150)
|Jets (+130)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights are 34-20 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Vegas has a 22-11 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 60.0%.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas hit the over three times.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have allowed 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.
