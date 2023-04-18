Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets facing off at 9:30 PM on Tuesday, April 18 ET, broadcast on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are the favorite (-150) in this matchup against the Jets (+125).

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 45 of 82 games this season.

In the 12 times this season the Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 9-3 in those games.

This season the Jets have five wins in the 12 games in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Winnipeg has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +125 or longer, and is 2-5 in those contests.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 0-0 4-5-1 6.3 3.3 2.6

