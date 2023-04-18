The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets square off in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, with puck drop at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM. The Jets are underdogs (+130) in this matchup with the Golden Knights (-150).

Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-150)

Golden Knights (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.7)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 51-22-9 overall and 13-9-22 in overtime contests.

Vegas is 20-8-5 (45 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

The 10 times this season the Golden Knights ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-7-2 (four points).

Vegas has finished 4-10-5 in the 19 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 13 points).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 51 times, and are 46-3-2 in those games (to register 94 points).

In the 26 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has an 18-7-1 record (37 points).

In the 39 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 27-7-5 (59 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 20-14-3 (43 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3 21st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 15th 31.6 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 19.3% 22nd 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 7th

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

