When the Miami Marlins (9-8) and San Francisco Giants (5-10) square of at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, April 18, Edward Cabrera will get the call for the Marlins, while the Giants will send Alex Wood to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (-110). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (0-1, 4.63 ERA) vs Wood - SF (0-0, 1.17 ERA)

Giants vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 4-3 (57.1%).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Marlins went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (40%) in those games.

This season, the Giants have been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 3rd Win NL West +1200 - 3rd

