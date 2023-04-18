How to Watch the Giants vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins head into a matchup with J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.7 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 25 total home runs.
- San Francisco is eighth in MLB, slugging .429.
- The Giants' .246 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (72 total runs).
- The Giants' .329 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.
- The Giants' 11.0 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco's 4.73 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.291).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Wood (0-0) starts for the Giants, his third this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-0
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Dustin May
|4/12/2023
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-5
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Joey Wentz
|4/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Edward Cabrera
|4/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Trevor Rogers
|4/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Kodai Senga
|4/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Carlos Carrasco
|4/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|David Peterson
|4/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Tylor Megill
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.