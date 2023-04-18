Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins head into a matchup with J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.7 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 25 total home runs.

San Francisco is eighth in MLB, slugging .429.

The Giants' .246 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

San Francisco has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (72 total runs).

The Giants' .329 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Giants' 11.0 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 4.73 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.291).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Wood (0-0) starts for the Giants, his third this season.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Dodgers W 5-0 Home Alex Wood Dustin May 4/12/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw 4/14/2023 Tigers L 7-5 Away Sean Manaea Joey Wentz 4/15/2023 Tigers L 7-6 Away Anthony DeSclafani Michael Lorenzen 4/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Logan Webb Jesús Luzardo 4/18/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Wood Edward Cabrera 4/19/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Cobb Trevor Rogers 4/20/2023 Mets - Home Anthony DeSclafani Kodai Senga 4/21/2023 Mets - Home Anthony DeSclafani Carlos Carrasco 4/22/2023 Mets - Home Alex Wood David Peterson 4/23/2023 Mets - Home Alex Wood Tylor Megill

