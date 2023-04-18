Giants vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Wood gets the start for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at LoanDepot park against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
The favored Giants have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at -105. An 8-run total has been set in this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Giantsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-115
|-105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have won one of the five games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (20%).
- San Francisco has a record of 1-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (20% winning percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
- In the 15 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-5-1).
- The Giants have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-4
|3-6
|4-6
|1-4
|4-6
|1-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.