Alex Wood gets the start for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at LoanDepot park against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at -105. An 8-run total has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giantsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -115 -105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won one of the five games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (20%).

San Francisco has a record of 1-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (20% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

In the 15 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-5-1).

The Giants have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 3-6 4-6 1-4 4-6 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.