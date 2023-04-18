Giants vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Tuesday's contest features the Miami Marlins (9-8) and the San Francisco Giants (5-10) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 18.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Francisco Giants will send Alex Wood to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (0-1) will get the nod for the Miami Marlins.
Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 1-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- The Giants have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won once.
- San Francisco has entered five games this season favored by -115 or more and are 1-4 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco has scored 72 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 11
|Dodgers
|W 5-0
|Alex Wood vs Dustin May
|April 12
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Alex Cobb vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 14
|@ Tigers
|L 7-5
|Sean Manaea vs Joey Wentz
|April 15
|@ Tigers
|L 7-6
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 17
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|Logan Webb vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 18
|@ Marlins
|-
|Alex Wood vs Edward Cabrera
|April 19
|@ Marlins
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Trevor Rogers
|April 20
|Mets
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Kodai Senga
|April 21
|Mets
|-
|Logan Webb vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 22
|Mets
|-
|Alex Wood vs David Peterson
|April 23
|Mets
|-
|Alex Cobb vs TBA
