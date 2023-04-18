Tuesday's contest features the Miami Marlins (9-8) and the San Francisco Giants (5-10) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Francisco Giants will send Alex Wood to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (0-1) will get the nod for the Miami Marlins.

Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

  • In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 1-4.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
  • The Giants have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won once.
  • San Francisco has entered five games this season favored by -115 or more and are 1-4 in those contests.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.
  • San Francisco has scored 72 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 11 Dodgers W 5-0 Alex Wood vs Dustin May
April 12 Dodgers L 10-5 Alex Cobb vs Clayton Kershaw
April 14 @ Tigers L 7-5 Sean Manaea vs Joey Wentz
April 15 @ Tigers L 7-6 Anthony DeSclafani vs Michael Lorenzen
April 17 @ Marlins L 4-3 Logan Webb vs Jesús Luzardo
April 18 @ Marlins - Alex Wood vs Edward Cabrera
April 19 @ Marlins - Alex Cobb vs Trevor Rogers
April 20 Mets - Anthony DeSclafani vs Kodai Senga
April 21 Mets - Logan Webb vs Carlos Carrasco
April 22 Mets - Alex Wood vs David Peterson
April 23 Mets - Alex Cobb vs TBA

