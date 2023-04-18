Tuesday's contest features the Miami Marlins (9-8) and the San Francisco Giants (5-10) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Francisco Giants will send Alex Wood to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (0-1) will get the nod for the Miami Marlins.

Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won once.

San Francisco has entered five games this season favored by -115 or more and are 1-4 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 72 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

