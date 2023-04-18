David Villar -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .191 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Villar has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Villar has an RBI in three of 15 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

