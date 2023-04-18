David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
David Villar -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .191 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Villar has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Villar has an RBI in three of 15 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
- Cabrera (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.63 ERA in 11 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 4.63 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.