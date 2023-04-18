Oddsmakers have set player props for Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (-105) 4.5 (+100) 4.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145)
  • Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 3.1 less than Tuesday's prop total.
  • White has pulled down 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
  • White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (4.5).
  • White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-110) 3.5 (+115) 8.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)
  • Tuesday's over/under for Young is 24.5 points, 1.7 fewer than his season average.
  • Young's rebounding average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Young has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (-115) 5.5 (+120) 4.5 (-149) 1.5 (+125)
  • The 20.5 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 1.0 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (19.5).
  • Murray's per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).
  • Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).
  • Murray has hit 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

