On Tuesday, Brandon Crawford (.139 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has a double, two home runs and six walks while batting .170.

In five of 13 games this season (38.5%), Crawford has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings