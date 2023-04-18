Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Brandon Crawford (.139 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has a double, two home runs and six walks while batting .170.
- In five of 13 games this season (38.5%), Crawford has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .214 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.