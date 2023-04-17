Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .270 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Flores has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 11 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (36.4%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.93 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
