Wilmer Flores -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .270 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Flores has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 11 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (36.4%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings