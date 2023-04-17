Wilmer Flores -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .270 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Flores has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 11 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (36.4%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 1.93 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
