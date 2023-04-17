Trey Lyles and his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent action, a 126-123 win over the Warriors, Lyles tallied 16 points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Lyles' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.6 7.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 5.2 Assists -- 0.9 0.6 PRA -- 12.5 13.2 PR -- 11.6 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Trey Lyles has made 2.5 shots per game, which accounts for 5.2% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 7.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lyles' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 117.1 points per game.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

The Warriors give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Trey Lyles vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 18 16 6 1 4 0 0 4/7/2023 22 15 8 1 3 1 0 11/13/2022 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 11/7/2022 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 10/23/2022 4 2 1 1 0 0 1

