Thairo Estrada -- batting .375 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada has an OPS of 1.026, fueled by an OBP of .411 and a team-best slugging percentage of .615 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
  • In 76.9% of his 13 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (23.1%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Estrada has driven in a run in six games this year (46.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season (six of 13), with two or more runs four times (30.8%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (71.4%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.56 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.93), 31st in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
