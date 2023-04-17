Thairo Estrada -- batting .375 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of 1.026, fueled by an OBP of .411 and a team-best slugging percentage of .615 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

In 76.9% of his 13 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (23.1%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has driven in a run in six games this year (46.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season (six of 13), with two or more runs four times (30.8%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (71.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

