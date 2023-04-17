Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- batting .375 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of 1.026, fueled by an OBP of .411 and a team-best slugging percentage of .615 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- In 76.9% of his 13 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (23.1%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven in a run in six games this year (46.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season (six of 13), with two or more runs four times (30.8%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.56 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.93), 31st in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
