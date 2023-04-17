On Monday, Mike Yastrzemski (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .255 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

