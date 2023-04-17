Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, Mike Yastrzemski (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .255 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.93 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.