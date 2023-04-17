On Monday, Mike Yastrzemski (.220 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is hitting .255 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 1.93 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.