Malik Monk be on the court for the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM on Monday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 126-123 win over the Warriors (his most recent game) Monk produced 32 points.

With prop bets available for Monk, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.5 13.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.4 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.2 PRA 22.5 20 19.5 PR -- 16.1 16.3 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.8



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Warriors

Monk has taken 10.3 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 11.0% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have conceded 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Malik Monk vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 29 32 3 2 2 0 0 11/13/2022 24 12 1 4 1 0 0 11/7/2022 31 24 6 4 3 0 1 10/23/2022 29 16 7 8 4 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.