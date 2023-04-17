After hitting .280 with a double, a home run, nine walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .479 this season while batting .242 with 12 walks and four runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 121st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Wade has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

