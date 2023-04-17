LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After hitting .280 with a double, a home run, nine walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .479 this season while batting .242 with 12 walks and four runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 121st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Wade has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.93), 31st in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
