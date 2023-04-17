After hitting .280 with a double, a home run, nine walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .479 this season while batting .242 with 12 walks and four runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 121st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.
  • Wade has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Wade has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.93), 31st in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
