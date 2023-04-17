In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be looking for a win against Sacramento Kings.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Kings Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-2) 240 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-2.5) 239.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-1.5) 239.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Warriors (-1.5) 239.5 -105 -115 Bet on this game with Tipico

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Warriors' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).
  • The Kings' +217 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 118.1 per outing (25th in league).
  • These teams score a combined 239.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to average 235.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Golden State has covered 38 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has compiled a 45-35-2 ATS record so far this year.

