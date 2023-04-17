Kings vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be looking for a win against Sacramento Kings.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-2)
|240
|-130
|+110
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-2.5)
|239.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-1.5)
|239.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Warriors (-1.5)
|239.5
|-105
|-115
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).
- The Kings' +217 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 118.1 per outing (25th in league).
- These teams score a combined 239.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 235.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Golden State has covered 38 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has compiled a 45-35-2 ATS record so far this year.
