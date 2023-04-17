In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be looking for a win against Sacramento Kings.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).

The Kings' +217 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 118.1 per outing (25th in league).

These teams score a combined 239.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 235.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this contest's total.

Golden State has covered 38 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Sacramento has compiled a 45-35-2 ATS record so far this year.

