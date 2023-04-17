The Golden State Warriors are 2-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The Kings lead the series 1-0.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 121 - Warriors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 2)

Kings (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



The Kings sport a 45-36-1 ATS record this season compared to the 39-42-1 mark from the Warriors.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Golden State covers as a favorite of 2 or more (50.9%).

Sacramento and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).

The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season while the Kings have a .433 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-17).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kings Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Sacramento is best in the NBA offensively (120.7 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).

This season the Kings are third-best in the league in assists at 27.3 per game.

In 2022-23 the Kings are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Sacramento takes 57.7% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.4% of Sacramento's baskets are 2-pointers, and 31.6% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.