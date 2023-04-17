Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox are two players to watch on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (44-38) match up with the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Golden 1 Center.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, April 17

Monday, April 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Kings' Last Game

On Saturday, the Kings beat the Warriors 126-123, led by Fox with 38 points (plus five assists and one rebound). Curry was the high scorer for the losing team with 30 points while chipping in two assists and six rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 38 1 5 3 0 4 Malik Monk 32 3 2 0 0 2 Trey Lyles 16 6 1 0 0 4

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis paces the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and produces 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox is putting up team highs in points (25.0 per game) and assists (6.1). And he is producing 4.2 rebounds, making 51.2% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Harrison Barnes gives the Kings 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk gets the Kings 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 16.2 10.5 5.8 0.9 0.3 0.4 De'Aaron Fox 19.7 3.2 5.2 0.9 0.2 1.2 Keegan Murray 13.3 4.8 1.5 0.5 0.5 2.8 Kevin Huerter 12.7 3.5 2.5 0.9 0.5 1.9 Harrison Barnes 14.5 3.5 1.5 1.1 0.0 1.2

