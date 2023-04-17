Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Golden State Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday (tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 4.5 (+125) 5.5 (-149) 1.5 (-200)

Monday's over/under for De'Aaron Fox is 28.5 points. That is 3.5 more than his season average of 25.

Fox has averaged 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).

Fox has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-128) 4.5 (-111) 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-110)

The 14.5-point total set for Harrison Barnes on Monday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.

Barnes averages 1.6 assists, 0.1 more than Monday's prop bet (1.5).

He has made 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole Props

Jordan Poole's 20.4 points per game are 3.9 more than Monday's prop total.

He has grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Poole's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 higher than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

