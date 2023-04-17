Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 17, 2023
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Golden State Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday (tip at 10:00 PM ET).
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|4.5 (+125)
|5.5 (-149)
|1.5 (-200)
- Monday's over/under for De'Aaron Fox is 28.5 points. That is 3.5 more than his season average of 25.
- Fox has averaged 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).
- Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).
- Fox has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-128)
|4.5 (-111)
|1.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-110)
- The 14.5-point total set for Harrison Barnes on Monday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.
- His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.
- Barnes averages 1.6 assists, 0.1 more than Monday's prop bet (1.5).
- He has made 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|4.5 (+125)
|5.5 (-149)
|1.5 (-200)
- Jordan Poole's 20.4 points per game are 3.9 more than Monday's prop total.
- He has grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
- Poole's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 higher than Monday's prop bet (3.5).
- He has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
