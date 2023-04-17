The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings square off in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings have shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Sacramento has a 42-15 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 23rd.

The Kings score an average of 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Sacramento has put together a 40-9 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

At home the Kings are better offensively, averaging 123.4 points per game, compared to 118 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 120.1 points per game at home, and 116 on the road.

This year the Kings are picking up more assists at home (28 per game) than on the road (26.6).

Kings Injuries