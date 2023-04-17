As they ready for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors (44-38), the Sacramento Kings (48-34) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, April 17 at Golden 1 Center.

On Saturday when these teams last met, the Kings took down the Warriors 126-123. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings to the win with a team-high 38 points. Stephen Curry scored 30 points in the Warriors' loss.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Jordan Poole: Questionable (Ankle), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Kings Season Insights

The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 40-9 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

The Kings have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 118.6 points per contest, 2.1 fewer points their than season average of 120.7.

Sacramento hits 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.9% from deep (ninth-best in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 37.3%.

The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in league), and concede 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -2 240

