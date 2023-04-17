The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The Kings lead the series 1-0. The point total in the matchup is set at 239.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -1.5 239.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 239.5 points in 36 of 82 outings.
  • Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 238.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Sacramento has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Kings have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Sacramento has won 13 of its 30 games, or 43.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 34 41.5% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5
Kings 36 43.9% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Kings have hit the over in three of their last 10 games.
  • Sacramento has been better against the spread on the road (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0) this season.
  • The Kings score just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).
  • Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 29-30 45-37
Kings 45-37 18-13 40-42

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Kings
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 120.7
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-15
34-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 40-9
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
34-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-11
39-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-12

