The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The Kings lead the series 1-0. The point total in the matchup is set at 239.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -1.5 239.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 239.5 points in 36 of 82 outings.

Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 238.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Sacramento has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this year.

The Kings have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Sacramento has won 13 of its 30 games, or 43.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 34 41.5% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 36 43.9% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Kings have hit the over in three of their last 10 games.

Sacramento has been better against the spread on the road (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0) this season.

The Kings score just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 29-30 45-37 Kings 45-37 18-13 40-42

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

