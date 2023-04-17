Kevin Huerter and his Sacramento Kings teammates face the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 126-123 win over the Warriors (his most recent action) Huerter produced six points.

Now let's dig into Huerter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.2 15.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 4.4 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.0 PRA 21.5 21.4 23 PR -- 18.5 20 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.5



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

Huerter is averaging 6.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 117.1 points per contest.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 31 6 5 2 0 1 0 11/13/2022 32 17 5 4 4 0 0 11/7/2022 32 11 3 1 3 0 2 10/23/2022 31 9 5 4 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.