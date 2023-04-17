Kevin Huerter NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Warriors - April 17
Kevin Huerter and his Sacramento Kings teammates face the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.
Now let's dig into Huerter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|15.2
|15.6
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.3
|4.4
|Assists
|2.5
|2.9
|3.0
|PRA
|21.5
|21.4
|23
|PR
|--
|18.5
|20
|3PM
|2.5
|2.7
|2.5
Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.
- Huerter is averaging 6.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- The Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 117.1 points per contest.
- Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.
Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/15/2023
|31
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|11/13/2022
|32
|17
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11/7/2022
|32
|11
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|10/23/2022
|31
|9
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
