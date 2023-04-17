The San Francisco Giants and Joey Bart, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Bart got a hit in 40.2% of his 97 games last season, with more than one hit in 13.4% of those contests.

He hit a home run in 11 of 97 games in 2022 (11.3%), including 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bart picked up an RBI in 20 of 97 games last season (20.6%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%).

In 28.9% of his 97 games last season, he scored a run (28 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.2%).

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .254 AVG .180 .336 OBP .260 .426 SLG .309 9 XBH 8 6 HR 5 12 RBI 13 53/13 K/BB 59/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 52 20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%) 17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

