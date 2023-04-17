Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Joey Bart, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)
- Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Bart got a hit in 40.2% of his 97 games last season, with more than one hit in 13.4% of those contests.
- He hit a home run in 11 of 97 games in 2022 (11.3%), including 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bart picked up an RBI in 20 of 97 games last season (20.6%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%).
- In 28.9% of his 97 games last season, he scored a run (28 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.180
|.336
|OBP
|.260
|.426
|SLG
|.309
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|53/13
|K/BB
|59/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|20 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (36.5%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (9.6%)
|17 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (21.2%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Marlins surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Luzardo (2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.93), 31st in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.