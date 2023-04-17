The San Francisco Giants and Joey Bart, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

  • Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Bart got a hit in 40.2% of his 97 games last season, with more than one hit in 13.4% of those contests.
  • He hit a home run in 11 of 97 games in 2022 (11.3%), including 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bart picked up an RBI in 20 of 97 games last season (20.6%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%).
  • In 28.9% of his 97 games last season, he scored a run (28 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.2%).

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.254 AVG .180
.336 OBP .260
.426 SLG .309
9 XBH 8
6 HR 5
12 RBI 13
53/13 K/BB 59/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
45 GP 52
20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%)
8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%)
17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Marlins surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Luzardo (2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.93), 31st in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
