On Monday, J.D. Davis (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 14 hits, which is best among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .341 with five extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 30.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 13), and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has driven home a run in five games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In six of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings