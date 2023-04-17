J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday, J.D. Davis (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 14 hits, which is best among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .341 with five extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 30.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 13), and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has driven home a run in five games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In six of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.56 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (2-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 1.93 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 26th.
