Heliot Ramos Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Heliot Ramos At The Plate (2022)
- Ramos hit .100 with two walks.
- Once in nine games last season, Ramos got a hit, and he picked up multiple hits on that occasion.
- Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Ramos didn't have an RBI in nine games played last season.
- He crossed home in three of nine games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|.118
|AVG
|.000
|.211
|OBP
|.000
|.118
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|6/2
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|1
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Luzardo (2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 1.93 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 26th.
