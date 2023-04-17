The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate (2022)

Ramos hit .100 with two walks.

Once in nine games last season, Ramos got a hit, and he picked up multiple hits on that occasion.

Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Ramos didn't have an RBI in nine games played last season.

He crossed home in three of nine games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 1 .118 AVG .000 .211 OBP .000 .118 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 6/2 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 1 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

