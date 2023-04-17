The San Francisco Giants and Heliot Ramos, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate (2022)

  • Ramos hit .100 with two walks.
  • Once in nine games last season, Ramos got a hit, and he picked up multiple hits on that occasion.
  • Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Ramos didn't have an RBI in nine games played last season.
  • He crossed home in three of nine games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 1
.118 AVG .000
.211 OBP .000
.118 SLG .000
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
6/2 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 1
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Luzardo (2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 1.93 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 26th.
