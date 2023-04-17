Harrison Barnes could make a big impact for the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 15, Barnes put up 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 126-123 win against the Warriors.

With prop bets available for Barnes, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.0 14.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 3.5 Assists -- 1.6 1.5 PRA 21.5 21.1 19.5 PR -- 19.5 18 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.2



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Warriors

Barnes has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 10.9% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

Allowing 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 36 13 7 2 1 0 3 4/7/2023 29 13 3 2 1 0 2 11/13/2022 27 9 0 3 1 1 1 11/7/2022 22 0 3 0 0 0 1 10/23/2022 21 4 2 0 0 0 1

