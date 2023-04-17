On Monday, April 17 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (8-8) host the San Francisco Giants (5-9) at LoanDepot park in the series opener. Jesus Luzardo will get the ball for the Marlins, while Logan Webb will take the hill for the Giants.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +105 moneyline odds. A 7-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Giants vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (2-0, 1.93 ERA) vs Webb - SF (0-3, 6.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Giants (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Giants will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will J.D. Davis hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Giants vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won three of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have a record of 3-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Marlins went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Giants have been victorious in four of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 3-5 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+270) Darin Ruf 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Giants, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.