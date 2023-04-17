The Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants will play on Monday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and J.D. Davis among those expected to produce at the plate.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 25 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

San Francisco ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 20th in the majors with 69 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 11.1 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.302 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb (0-3) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Home Logan Webb Julio Urías 4/11/2023 Dodgers W 5-0 Home Alex Wood Dustin May 4/12/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw 4/14/2023 Tigers L 7-5 Away Sean Manaea Joey Wentz 4/15/2023 Tigers L 7-6 Away Anthony DeSclafani Michael Lorenzen 4/17/2023 Marlins - Away Logan Webb Jesús Luzardo 4/18/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Wood Edward Cabrera 4/19/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Cobb Trevor Rogers 4/20/2023 Mets - Home Anthony DeSclafani Kodai Senga 4/21/2023 Mets - Home Logan Webb Carlos Carrasco 4/22/2023 Mets - Home Alex Wood David Peterson

