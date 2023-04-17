Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will meet Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +110. A 7.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Marlins -135 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-3.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
  • The previous 10 Giants matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
    • The average over/under established by oddsmakers in San Francisco's past three contests has been 8.3, a streak in which the Giants and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.
  • San Francisco has a record of 3-5 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 14 opportunities.
  • The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
2-4 3-5 4-6 1-3 4-6 1-3

