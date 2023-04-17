Giants vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will meet Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.
The favored Marlins have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +110. A 7.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.
Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-135
|+110
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-3.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The previous 10 Giants matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in San Francisco's past three contests has been 8.3, a streak in which the Giants and their opponents have hit the over every time.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.
- San Francisco has a record of 3-5 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 14 opportunities.
- The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|1-3
|4-6
|1-3
