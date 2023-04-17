Giants vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 17
Monday's game between the Miami Marlins (8-8) and San Francisco Giants (5-9) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on April 17.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-0) to the mound, while Logan Webb (0-3) will take the ball for the San Francisco Giants.
Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 4, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The last 10 Giants matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Giants have been victorious in four of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Francisco has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- San Francisco scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (69 total, 4.9 per game).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 10
|Dodgers
|L 9-1
|Logan Webb vs Julio Urías
|April 11
|Dodgers
|W 5-0
|Alex Wood vs Dustin May
|April 12
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Alex Cobb vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 14
|@ Tigers
|L 7-5
|Sean Manaea vs Joey Wentz
|April 15
|@ Tigers
|L 7-6
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|Logan Webb vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 18
|@ Marlins
|-
|Alex Wood vs Edward Cabrera
|April 19
|@ Marlins
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Trevor Rogers
|April 20
|Mets
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Kodai Senga
|April 21
|Mets
|-
|Logan Webb vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 22
|Mets
|-
|Alex Wood vs David Peterson
