Monday's game between the Miami Marlins (8-8) and San Francisco Giants (5-9) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on April 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-0) to the mound, while Logan Webb (0-3) will take the ball for the San Francisco Giants.

Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The last 10 Giants matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Giants have been victorious in four of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (69 total, 4.9 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Giants Schedule