The Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox included, face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Fox, in his previous game (April 15 win against the Warriors) posted 38 points, five assists and three steals.

In this article, we dig into Fox's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.0 23.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.4 Assists 5.5 6.1 5.7 PRA 37.5 35.3 32.5 PR -- 29.2 26.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 18.4% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.2 per contest.

He's attempted 5.0 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

Allowing 117.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per game.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 40 38 1 5 4 0 3 11/13/2022 34 22 4 8 2 1 3 11/7/2022 37 28 2 6 2 0 0 10/23/2022 36 26 5 10 1 0 1

