De'Aaron Fox NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Warriors - April 17
The Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox included, face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we dig into Fox's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|25.0
|23.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.2
|3.4
|Assists
|5.5
|6.1
|5.7
|PRA
|37.5
|35.3
|32.5
|PR
|--
|29.2
|26.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.5
Looking to bet on one or more of De'Aaron Fox's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, he's put up 18.4% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.2 per contest.
- He's attempted 5.0 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Fox's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.
- Allowing 117.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA on defense.
- Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per game.
- The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.
De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/15/2023
|40
|38
|1
|5
|4
|0
|3
|11/13/2022
|34
|22
|4
|8
|2
|1
|3
|11/7/2022
|37
|28
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|10/23/2022
|36
|26
|5
|10
|1
|0
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Fox or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.