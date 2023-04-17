On Monday, David Villar (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Tigers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar has a double, three home runs and six walks while hitting .186.
  • Villar has picked up a hit in five of 14 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this year, Villar has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.93), 31st in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (9.6).
