On Monday, David Villar (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Tigers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar has a double, three home runs and six walks while hitting .186.

Villar has picked up a hit in five of 14 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Villar has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

