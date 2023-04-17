David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, David Villar (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the San Francisco Giants play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Tigers.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar has a double, three home runs and six walks while hitting .186.
- Villar has picked up a hit in five of 14 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Villar has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.93), 31st in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (9.6).
