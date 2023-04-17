After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Darin Ruf? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)

Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Ruf got a hit in 45.8% of his 120 games last year, with at least two hits in 9.2% of those contests.

He homered in 7.5% of his games last year (nine of 120), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ruf drove in a run in 30 out of 120 games last year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (8.3%).

In 32.5% of his games last year (39 of 120), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (9.2%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 52 .233 AVG .166 .318 OBP .293 .397 SLG .262 17 XBH 6 7 HR 4 28 RBI 17 56/21 K/BB 49/24 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 56 35 (54.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%) 7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.1%) 23 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (28.6%) 5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%) 20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (17.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)