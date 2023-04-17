Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)
- Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
- Ruf got a hit in 45.8% of his 120 games last year, with at least two hits in 9.2% of those contests.
- He homered in 7.5% of his games last year (nine of 120), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruf drove in a run in 30 out of 120 games last year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (8.3%).
- In 32.5% of his games last year (39 of 120), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (9.2%) he scored more than once.
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|52
|.233
|AVG
|.166
|.318
|OBP
|.293
|.397
|SLG
|.262
|17
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|17
|56/21
|K/BB
|49/24
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|56
|35 (54.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (35.7%)
|7 (10.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (7.1%)
|23 (35.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (28.6%)
|5 (7.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.1%)
|20 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (17.9%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (2-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.93), 31st in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
