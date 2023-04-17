After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)

  • Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Ruf got a hit in 45.8% of his 120 games last year, with at least two hits in 9.2% of those contests.
  • He homered in 7.5% of his games last year (nine of 120), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ruf drove in a run in 30 out of 120 games last year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (8.3%).
  • In 32.5% of his games last year (39 of 120), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (9.2%) he scored more than once.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 52
.233 AVG .166
.318 OBP .293
.397 SLG .262
17 XBH 6
7 HR 4
28 RBI 17
56/21 K/BB 49/24
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 56
35 (54.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%)
7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.1%)
23 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (28.6%)
5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%)
20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (17.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • The Marlins will send Luzardo (2-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.93), 31st in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
