Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Marlins - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .186 with a double, two home runs and six walks.
- In five of 12 games this season (41.7%), Crawford has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.93), 31st in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (9.6).
