After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .186 with a double, two home runs and six walks.

In five of 12 games this season (41.7%), Crawford has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

